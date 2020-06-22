Volunteer chefs served thousands of meals for hospital staff during the coronavirus crisis

Local volunteer chefs cooked up thousands of meals for Homerton Hospital staff to support them through the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Homerton Hospital Homerton Hospital

Local volunteer chefs who served nearly 5,000 meals for hospital staff during the coronavirus emergency have finally hung up their aprons this month.

The last dish of a two-month long lunch session was served up on June 12.

+HOME chefs had been providing about 125 meals four days a week and along with the meals they baked 2,725 cakes to help sustain NHS workers on the frontline.

The hospital’s Trust Deputy Chair Jude Williams said: “This has been a magnificent effort by all the chefs, over 20 of them, who have cooked up some delicious fare for our hard-working staff.

“Our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them.”

+HOME chefs is an East London initiative set up by local chefs from restaurants like Hackney Road’s Morito tapas bar and Clapton Chinese restaurant Lucky and Joy.

The chefs spent about 1,350 hours cooking and 450 hours baking for NHS staff and had their first delivery in April.

Organisers, Fiona Banner, Sam Clarke, Melanie Manchot and Nina Tolstrup were with their colleagues to hand out the last meals to staff.