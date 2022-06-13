News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

More events to be held in Hackney this summer

Logo Icon

Katarina Spisak

Published: 11:44 AM June 13, 2022
Queensbridge Primary School head teacher, Sarah Bailey, got into the Jubilee spirit last year.

Queensbridge Primary School head teacher, Sarah Bailey, got into the Jubilee spirit last year. - Credit: Carmen Valino

The Hello Again Hackney: Summer Festival comes back this year, taking place across the borough with different events and activities. 

Following on from the Jubilee celebrations, Windrush Month is also held with events throughout June, with gathering at Hackney Town Hall Square to unveil a permanent artwork. 

July is packed with activities and events, too. It starts with celebrating ten years since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, including the Big, Get Together at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. 

Launching the festival programme, Philip Glanville, mayor of Hackney, said: “After two years during which the cultural events and community activities that make Hackney so special have been scaled back or cancelled altogether, it’s great to have the opportunity to celebrate in style and say hello again to summer.

“That’s why we’ve brought the huge range of things together as part of the Hello Again, Hackney: Summer Festival, giving everyone the chance to get involved in a summer to remember.” 

In September, the Hackney Carnival comes back after a hiatus with what the council calls "its most exciting line-up, including extraordinary local talent". 

If you want to find out more, you can visit the Hello Again, Hackney: Summer Festival website. 

Hackney News

Don't Miss

Chigwell Road in Woodford Green

London Live News

Man due in court accused of murdering rapper Hypo at Jubilee weekend party

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Man dies in Stratford despite efforts of ambulance crews

Patient 'turned oxygen off due to unaffordable electricity bill'

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of a double stabbing in Bakers Hill last night

London Live News

2 men stabbed in 'row involving group' in Upper Clapton

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Some of the burgers on the menu which is heavy on insect protein

Edible insects on the menu at Hackney Wick restaurants this month

William Mata

Author Picture Icon