More events to be held in Hackney this summer

The Hello Again Hackney: Summer Festival comes back this year, taking place across the borough with different events and activities.

Following on from the Jubilee celebrations, Windrush Month is also held with events throughout June, with gathering at Hackney Town Hall Square to unveil a permanent artwork.

July is packed with activities and events, too. It starts with celebrating ten years since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, including the Big, Get Together at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Launching the festival programme, Philip Glanville, mayor of Hackney, said: “After two years during which the cultural events and community activities that make Hackney so special have been scaled back or cancelled altogether, it’s great to have the opportunity to celebrate in style and say hello again to summer.

“That’s why we’ve brought the huge range of things together as part of the Hello Again, Hackney: Summer Festival, giving everyone the chance to get involved in a summer to remember.”

In September, the Hackney Carnival comes back after a hiatus with what the council calls "its most exciting line-up, including extraordinary local talent".

If you want to find out more, you can visit the Hello Again, Hackney: Summer Festival website.