Help Hackney Council choose winning Windrush artwork for town hall square

PUBLISHED: 11:22 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 02 December 2019

Thomas J Price's figurative sculpture.

Thomas J Price's figurative sculpture.

Archant

Public artwork celebrating and honouring the borough's Windrush generation will be coming to Hackney Town Hall Square.

A Caribbean fruit sculpture designed by Veronica Ryan.A Caribbean fruit sculpture designed by Veronica Ryan.

As part of its Windrush Engagement Programme, the council has teamed up with Genesis Foundation to commission the project, symbolising its commitment to welcome people from all parts of the world.

The work will be produced by arts organisation Create London. The finalists are Veronica Ryan, who designed Caribbean fruit sculptures, Thomas J Price's sculptures and paving plaques depicting SS Empire Windrush by Hew Locke and Indra Khanna.

The winner will be decided in January by a panel of councillors, residents, Windrush campaigners, artists and architects, chaired by Mark Sealy MBE, director of Hackney gallery Autograph.

View the proposals at Hackney Central Library and the CLR James Library until January 20.

