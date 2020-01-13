Search

Abney Park Chapel will be brought back into use thanks to £4.4m National Lottery funding

PUBLISHED: 16:18 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 13 January 2020

A picture of Abney Park Chapel, which is going to be fully restored with a �4.4m National Lottery grant. Picture: Hackney Council

A picture of Abney Park Chapel, which is going to be fully restored with a �4.4m National Lottery grant. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council

Abney Park's 19th century Gothic mortuary, where radicals, anti-slavery campaigners and dissenters are buried, will be brought back into use thanks to £4.4m in grants.

An artist's impression of what the cafe in Stoke Newington High Street will look like. Picture: Hackney Council An artist's impression of what the cafe in Stoke Newington High Street will look like. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council secured planning permission for the development in August, and the funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund will make it possible to carry out.

The council will contribute an additional £710,000, for the works which will also see a new cafe and classroom at the park's main entrance in Stoke Newington High Street, and a new accessible entrance in Church Street, which it is hoped will encourage more visitors to the park.

Abney Park chapel, is one of London's "magnificent seven" cemeteries, and was gutted by fire and vandalism in the 1980s and fell into disrepair.

In August 2017 it was given a new roof and the hoarding, which had covered the building for four years, was taken down.

An artist's impression of what the new entrance for Abney Park in Stoke Newington High Street will look like. Picture: Hackney CouncilAn artist's impression of what the new entrance for Abney Park in Stoke Newington High Street will look like. Picture: Hackney Council

You may also want to watch:

Now the next set of work will restore its interior, with a new floor, toilets, electricity, lighting and seating at balcony level.

Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville, said: "We're thrilled to have been awarded this funding to protect and improve Abney Park Cemetery, which has a special place in the hearts of people in Hackney.

"Radicals, anti-slavery campaigners and dissenters all form part of its incredible history, which the new cafe, classroom and restored chapel will help to open up to more people and generate income towards the ongoing improvement of the park."

Abney Park Chapel, which was listed on Historic England's "at risk register" for 25 years, was designed by William Hosking and is the oldest surviving non-denominational chapel in Europe.

It was completed in 1842 and functioned purely as a chapel for funerals - not a place of worship. The graveyard has featured in numerous music videos, most notably Amy Winehouse's Back to Black.

