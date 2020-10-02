Abney Park’s civilian war memorial restored ahead of 80th anniversary of Coronation Avenue bombing

Abney Park's civilian war memorial after being professionally cleaned. Picture: Haydn S/ Abney Park Trust © 2020 Haydn S. @ Abney Park Trust

Abney Park’s civilian war memorial has been given a professional clean ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Coronation Avenue bombing next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Abney Park's civilian war memorial before it was cleaned. Picture: Haydn S/ Abney Park Trust Abney Park's civilian war memorial before it was cleaned. Picture: Haydn S/ Abney Park Trust

The Abney Park Trust - which commissioned the work on the Grade II-listed memorial through donations from educational charity TimeLine - is hosting an online memorial event at 7pm on October 13.

Some 160 people lost their lives when a bomb ripped through a black of flats in Coronation Avenue in 1940.

You may also want to watch:

The incident was one of the most profound civilian tragedies to beset London during the Second World War.

The memorial in the Stoke Newington cemetery pays tribute to local victims of the Blitz during the Second World War, including victims of the Coronation Avenue bombing as well victims of bombings in Green Lanes and Lidfield Road.

Speakers at the event will include Cllr Susan Fajana Thomas, local historian Alan Gartrell, Rabbi Herschel Gluck and relatives of those who died.

Sign up to the event at bit.ly/StokeNewingtonMemorial.