Historian Dan Cruikshank in battle to stop 18th century Huguenot house in Club Row, Shoreditch, being bulldozed

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 24 May 2019

Historian Dan Cruikshank takes on fight to save Club Row weaver's house. Picture: Mike Brooke

Historian Dan Cruikshank takes on fight to save Club Row weaver's house. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

TV Historian Dan Cruikshank is spearheading a campaign to stop an historic 18th century Huguenot silkworker's house in Shoreditch being bulldozed to make way for a luxury block of flats.

Club Row's historic 18th century weaver's house on the corner of Redchurch Street. Picture: Mike BrookeClub Row's historic 18th century weaver's house on the corner of Redchurch Street. Picture: Mike Brooke

The veteran celebrity preservation campaigner is behind a move by the Huguenots of Spitalfields heritage group to save the three-storey property in Club Row.

Now the Department for Culture's Historic England public body, which protects the nation's historical environment, confirmed last night to the Hackney Gazette that it was considering listing the house.

Developers have applied to demolish the 260-year-old property and replace it with modern flats.

"Houses like this are now rare," Dan told the Gazette. "Its survival all these years shows how the silkweaving cottage industry developed.

How the run-down house in Club Row looked in 1953. Picture source: Tower Hamlets ArchiveHow the run-down house in Club Row looked in 1953. Picture source: Tower Hamlets Archive

"These homes were built for silkworkers to live in and work with their families, unlike the grander Huguenot properties where the wealthy master weavers lived."

The structure was plain, with a single room on each floor with a wide window front and back to let in much daylight needed for silk-weaving with its delicate colourings.

"Such simple houses are easy to overlook when it comes to preservation," Dan fears.

What developers want to replace the weaver's house. Picture source: LBTHWhat developers want to replace the weaver's house. Picture source: LBTH

"This building is important, because it gives us an insight into the economy of the 18th century silk industry before the industrial revolution—there are now too few left."

The application was made by Squire Heritage consultants whose client is listed as Concept Stew computer systems and software consultancy in Brick Lane. There has been no response to calls to their listed number.

Objections from the Huguenots of Spitalfields heritage group say the Club Row house on the corner of Redchurch Street is "exceptionally rare" and should be listed as an historic building in a conservation area. The proposed block of flats, they insist, is "not worthy a replacement".

An Historic England inspector has been to Club Row this week. A spokesman said: "I can confirm that one of our inspectors did visit the site and we are considering the weavers' house for listing."

Dan Cruikshank... Dan Cruikshank... "Such simple houses like this are easy to overlook." Picture: Mike Brooke

This boosts Cruickshank's campaign - he lives in a preserved former weaver's cottage half-a-mile away off Commercial Street and has championed local heritage struggles since the 1960s.

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill ‘robbery’ that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to ‘at least 30 girls’ in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Sisters Uncut interrupt Hackney Council AGM over families left stuck in doomed Homerton block

Sisters Uncut outside Hackney Town Hall with Marian Court resident Margaret Mongan and family who still have not been found suitable housing away from the condemned estate. They were asked to leave the council AGM and had their banner confiscated by the Town Hall. Picture: Polly Hancock

