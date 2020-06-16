Search

Communal meditations held in London Fields in support of Black Lives Matter

PUBLISHED: 17:07 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 16 June 2020

The meditation sessions in support of Black Lives Matter were held in London Fields. Picture: Googlemaps

The meditation sessions in support of Black Lives Matter were held in London Fields. Picture: Googlemaps

Googlemaps

Communal meditations were held in London Field’s in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement on June 4-7.

The sessions took place every evening at 6pm for 15 minutes and people were invited to join in person or via live streams on Instagram.

The event was hosted by dyslexic dance initiative Move Beyond Words and educational Instagrammer Hidden Pages.

Organisers told the Gazette: “The movement of Black Lives Matter is not new as we’re all aware but, with so much news and social media clearly highlighting the inequality of race we feel we need a space to process this.

“We would like to create this space for us to process, heal, reset and focus to make a lasting and positive social change.”

You may also want to watch:

The group organising the meditation sessions has also created a petition and survey to assess how black and minority ethnic people are represented in the UK education system.

“What we learn determines how we see the world,” They said.

“Currently, the UK education system largely portrays Black and Minority Ethnic people as only the subjugated, oppressed slave subjects of western world powers.

“This couldn’t be further from the truth. There were black queens of England like Queen Philippa of Hainault and Queen Charlotte, and scientists have discovered that the earliest recorded ancestor of modern Britons had dark skin and brown eyes.”

Organisers believe a more inclusive education system will help create a more equal society.

To take the survey click here.

Follow Move Beyond Words and Hidden Pages on Instagram @Movebeyondwords_ and @_hiddenpages

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s been a great day for business’: Hackney shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Shoppers queue outside Primark in the Narrow Way as non-essential shops open to the public after weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Andy Commons

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Workers raise awareness about Covid-19 in Dalston

Workers from SWIM enterprises offered advice about Covid-19 and protective gear on June 15. Picture: SWIM

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gang members jailed

