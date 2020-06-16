Communal meditations held in London Fields in support of Black Lives Matter

Communal meditations were held in London Field’s in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement on June 4-7.

The sessions took place every evening at 6pm for 15 minutes and people were invited to join in person or via live streams on Instagram.

The event was hosted by dyslexic dance initiative Move Beyond Words and educational Instagrammer Hidden Pages.

Organisers told the Gazette: “The movement of Black Lives Matter is not new as we’re all aware but, with so much news and social media clearly highlighting the inequality of race we feel we need a space to process this.

“We would like to create this space for us to process, heal, reset and focus to make a lasting and positive social change.”

The group organising the meditation sessions has also created a petition and survey to assess how black and minority ethnic people are represented in the UK education system.

“What we learn determines how we see the world,” They said.

“Currently, the UK education system largely portrays Black and Minority Ethnic people as only the subjugated, oppressed slave subjects of western world powers.

“This couldn’t be further from the truth. There were black queens of England like Queen Philippa of Hainault and Queen Charlotte, and scientists have discovered that the earliest recorded ancestor of modern Britons had dark skin and brown eyes.”

Organisers believe a more inclusive education system will help create a more equal society.

To take the survey click here.

Follow Move Beyond Words and Hidden Pages on Instagram @Movebeyondwords_ and @_hiddenpages