Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Crowdfunder for new Mary Wollstonecraft statue launched after controversy surrounds Newington Green piece

PUBLISHED: 11:09 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 18 November 2020

Martin Jennings' design for the Mary Wollstonecraft statue. Picture: Steve Russell Studios

Martin Jennings' design for the Mary Wollstonecraft statue. Picture: Steve Russell Studios

Archant

A crowdfunder to create a new statue of Mary Wollstonecraft was launched just days after her monument was unveiled on Newington Green.

Martin Jennings' design for the Mary Wollstonecraft statue. Picture: Steve Russell Studios Martin Jennings' design for the Mary Wollstonecraft statue. Picture: Steve Russell Studios

The campaign is funding artist Martin Jennings’ vision for the monument, which came second to Maggi Hambling’s winning proposal, and needs to raise £154,000.

Martin told this paper: “There’s still room for a representational statue of Mary Wollstonecraft.

You may also want to watch:

“Many women have contacted me saying they like the idea of sitting down on the bench with their daughters and teaching them about Mary.

“I would love to make it anywhere between Spitalfields where she was born and Hackney and Camden where she lived and worked.”

The fellow of the Royal Society of Sculptors has created notable statues around the UK, including British-Jamaican nurse Mary Seacole in Lambeth, and Women of Steel commemorating women of Sheffield’s steel industry during World War One and World War Two.

View the crowdfunder at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/statue-for-mary-wollstonecraft

READ MORE: Mary Wollstonecraft statue comes to Newington Green after decade-long campaign

READ MORE: statue group co-founder defends design

READ MORE: Statue splits opinion: ‘It has got people talking but hasn’t brought them together’

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man found dead in Woodberry Down ‘fell from a height’

A man was found dead in the street in Katherine Close. Picture: @999London

London Fields nursery shut by Hackney council

Market Nursery near London Fields station has been closed meaning some parents are left with far-away alternatives. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Thousands of stolen art prints returned to Hackney residents

Hackney street artist STIK created thousands for prints for local people but many were stolen before they could be distributed. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’

The cyber attack against Hackney Council has had implications for the property market. Picture: Yui Mok

From Hackney to Oxford university: What it’s like joining the academic elite

Oxford University student James Brown and Oxford University Fellow Mike Freeman both grew up in Hackney. Picture:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man found dead in Woodberry Down ‘fell from a height’

A man was found dead in the street in Katherine Close. Picture: @999London

London Fields nursery shut by Hackney council

Market Nursery near London Fields station has been closed meaning some parents are left with far-away alternatives. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Thousands of stolen art prints returned to Hackney residents

Hackney street artist STIK created thousands for prints for local people but many were stolen before they could be distributed. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’

The cyber attack against Hackney Council has had implications for the property market. Picture: Yui Mok

From Hackney to Oxford university: What it’s like joining the academic elite

Oxford University student James Brown and Oxford University Fellow Mike Freeman both grew up in Hackney. Picture:

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal gearing up for crunch Continetal Cup derby showdown with Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Arsenal youngster Nkietah bags a brace to help England under-21s cruise to victory

England U21's Eddie Nketiah and Albania U21's Eljon Sota (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro U21 Qualifying match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

Crowdfunder for new Mary Wollstonecraft statue launched after controversy surrounds Newington Green piece

Martin Jennings' design for the Mary Wollstonecraft statue. Picture: Steve Russell Studios

Arsenal star Katie McCabe named Women’s Super League player of the week

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Arsenal star Lotte Wubben-Moy included in England squad for training camp

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.