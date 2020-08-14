Hackney church bells to ring out 75 times for Victory Over Japan Day

The bells of Hackney churches will ring out to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory Over Japan Day (VJ Day).

Churches across the borough including St John at Hackney, St Mark’s Dalston and St Mary in Stoke Newington will take part in a national event called Ringing and Crying Out for peace at 11am.

The bells will be rung 75 times to honour veterans and remember the day Imperial Japan surrendered in World War II effectively bringing an end to the conflict.

Tower captains and church wardens across the country will also read out a passage called Cry for peace around the world.

They will cry: “We mustn’t forget, the war in the far east, or the lives which were lost, before the battles were ceased.”

Tower Captain at St John at Hackney says one bell at each church will be rung on the day.

He told the Gazette: “[It’s an] improvement on Victory in Europe Day in May when all events including bells being rung were cancelled.”