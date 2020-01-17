Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Hackney Council to host International Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony

PUBLISHED: 16:28 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 17 January 2020

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The Town Hall is hosting a ceremony to remember victims of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Memorial Day.

This year's memorial follows the theme "Stand Together" and marks 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp, as well as the 25th anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia.

The ceremony will include music, presentations and personal recollections from a holocaust survivor followed by the laying of a floral tribute at the Holocaust Memorial Tree in the Town Hall Square in Mare Street.

The Speaker of Hackney, Cllr Kam Adams, who will lead the ceremony, said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is a very important day to commemorate and honour all those who were murdered and experienced unimaginable suffering as a result of Nazi persecution.

"It also gives us the opportunity to recognise the atrocities suffered by many as a result of genocides which have happened since the end of the Second World War. These were appalling acts that demonstrate the evil which mankind can do but also the need for us all to live in harmony and unite together to counter oppression wherever it arises."

You may also want to watch:

The event on January 27 in the Council Chamber at Hackney Town Hall takes place from 10am to 11.15am.

It is free and open to Hackney residents.

To attend register online at https://hackneyhmd.eventbrite.co.uk by January 20.

Most Read

An Ethiopian Christmas in Hackney

Ethiopian Christmas is celebrated by many people of African heritage including Rastafarians and Eritreans. Picture: Holly Chant

Ridley Road Market to trial Sunday trading

Ridley Road market:Picture Ken Mears

Gang police appeal to find red-headed woman over New Year’s shooting in Dalston club

The woman police want to speak to regarding Visions nightclub New Year's Day shooting. Picture: Met Police

Former Hackney mayoress Vicky Masters – who refused to curtsy to Princess Margaret – dies aged 89

Vicky Masters, the last mayoress of the former Metropolitan Borough of Hackney, who has died aged 89.

‘There are no more East Enders’: 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Most Read

An Ethiopian Christmas in Hackney

Ethiopian Christmas is celebrated by many people of African heritage including Rastafarians and Eritreans. Picture: Holly Chant

Ridley Road Market to trial Sunday trading

Ridley Road market:Picture Ken Mears

Gang police appeal to find red-headed woman over New Year’s shooting in Dalston club

The woman police want to speak to regarding Visions nightclub New Year's Day shooting. Picture: Met Police

Former Hackney mayoress Vicky Masters – who refused to curtsy to Princess Margaret – dies aged 89

Vicky Masters, the last mayoress of the former Metropolitan Borough of Hackney, who has died aged 89.

‘There are no more East Enders’: 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient sign midfielder Cisse from Gillingham as Ogie joins Dover on loan

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City

Leyton Orient boss Embleton is ready to make tough decisions ahead of Port Vale trip

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Arsenal target PSG defender Kurzawa

Layvin Kurzawa (front, centre) lines up for France along with former Arsenal duo Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud before a match in Paris

More chance for Mustafi at injury-hit Arsenal

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi appears frustrated during a Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium

‘Life and soul’ of Haggerston Park Lorraine Carter honoured with ‘100 dog salute’

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists