Hackney Council to host International Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The Town Hall is hosting a ceremony to remember victims of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Memorial Day.

This year's memorial follows the theme "Stand Together" and marks 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp, as well as the 25th anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia.

The ceremony will include music, presentations and personal recollections from a holocaust survivor followed by the laying of a floral tribute at the Holocaust Memorial Tree in the Town Hall Square in Mare Street.

The Speaker of Hackney, Cllr Kam Adams, who will lead the ceremony, said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is a very important day to commemorate and honour all those who were murdered and experienced unimaginable suffering as a result of Nazi persecution.

"It also gives us the opportunity to recognise the atrocities suffered by many as a result of genocides which have happened since the end of the Second World War. These were appalling acts that demonstrate the evil which mankind can do but also the need for us all to live in harmony and unite together to counter oppression wherever it arises."

The event on January 27 in the Council Chamber at Hackney Town Hall takes place from 10am to 11.15am.

It is free and open to Hackney residents.

To attend register online at https://hackneyhmd.eventbrite.co.uk by January 20.