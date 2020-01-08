Search

The Gazette 30 years ago: Baby born in the back of a police car

PUBLISHED: 10:27 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 08 January 2020

The Gazette 30 years ago

The Gazette 30 years ago

The Gazette reported how a mum-to-be gave birth in the back of a police car, this week 30 years ago.

Rabia Khaton was worried when a police car turned up to pick her up from her home in Kestrel House, City Road, Shoreditch, instead of an ambulance. Her husband Shah urged the police to go faster when her labour pains started getting stronger.

But as the car, driven by David Townsend, sped past traffic, it became obvious it was too late, and a healthy baby boy was delivered on the back seat of the car.

"It came as a bit of a shock," said Shah, "but we covered him up in a blanket and got him to hospital as quickly as we could. We'll be having any more children at home."

The baby boy, who weighed 9lb 8oz was named after his father.

The Gazette, which used to report on the first babies to be born in the New Year, also gave a mention to Yvonne McKoy, a bricklayer with Hackney Council, who gave birth to twin boys.

Most Read

‘There are no more East Enders’: 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Jailed: Hackney police officer Graeme ‘Taff’ Williams who stole £11,000 from dead people

Convicted: Graeme Williams... east London ex-cop who stole cash and property from homes of the deceased. Picture: Met Police

Well Street traders say Tesco failed to install promised Jack Cohen plaque 100 years on from founder’s first stall

Well Street Market during a future talent takeover for youngsters. Picture: Sean Pollock

Gardners: 150-year-old Shoreditch shop will close and move due to rising rents in the area

Paul started working in the shop when he left school after his father passed away. He loves his job and chatting with customers everyday. Picture: Holly Chant

Plans for ice cream shop overlooking River Lea towpath in Upper Clapton whip up anger

The site in Watermint Quays. Picture: Supplied

