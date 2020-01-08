The Gazette 30 years ago: Baby born in the back of a police car

The Gazette reported how a mum-to-be gave birth in the back of a police car, this week 30 years ago.

Rabia Khaton was worried when a police car turned up to pick her up from her home in Kestrel House, City Road, Shoreditch, instead of an ambulance. Her husband Shah urged the police to go faster when her labour pains started getting stronger.

But as the car, driven by David Townsend, sped past traffic, it became obvious it was too late, and a healthy baby boy was delivered on the back seat of the car.

"It came as a bit of a shock," said Shah, "but we covered him up in a blanket and got him to hospital as quickly as we could. We'll be having any more children at home."

The baby boy, who weighed 9lb 8oz was named after his father.

The Gazette, which used to report on the first babies to be born in the New Year, also gave a mention to Yvonne McKoy, a bricklayer with Hackney Council, who gave birth to twin boys.