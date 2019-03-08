Search

This week 30 years ago: Bishop of Stepney lashes 'yuppie magician' David Benyacott

PUBLISHED: 14:36 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 14 November 2019

The Gazette 30 years ago

Archant

Bishop of Stepney Rev Jim Thompson had accused Hackney businessman David Benyacott's step-by-step guide to the occult as "evil". He warned of the dangers of dabbling in the occult and said Mr Benyacott was not a witch but a magician.

Author Benyacott, of Stoke Newington, claimed to be one of a new breed of yuppie occultists. Gone are the flowing robes, wild hair and beard. David, 36, instead favoured the dark suit, Burberry raincoat and briefcase.

He claimed business success could be achieved by the use of "magick" in his book "The Magickal Business".

"There are a lot of people who want to make money out of the Satanism business. It is important to make a distinction between what is a profiteering joke and what is devil worship.

The church believes there is a supernatural realm, and that's a reality the Bible warns us against."

Benyacott didn't promise magick was a substitute for good business sense.

