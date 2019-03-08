Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

This week 30 years ago: Hackney Council cracks down on 'male chauvinist pigs'

PUBLISHED: 17:07 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 23 April 2019

The Gazette 30 years ago

The Gazette 30 years ago

Archant

“Male chauvinist pigs are to be rooted out of libraries, leisure centres and swimming pools,” declared the Gazette this week 30 years ago.

Hackney Council was urging women to complain if they encountered harassment or sexist behaviour while using leisure facilities. Special complaint forms were distributed and posters and ads were put up around the borough.

It came two years after a survey of women using leisure facilities, in which respondents expressed a need for a crackdown.

The council's women's unit, led by Linda Bellow, asked chiefs to agree on the definition of sexual harassment, and suggested a scale of penalties.

Under the code, any casual touching would constitute harassment if the woman found it undesirable, regardless of the man's intent.

Men using “affectionate terms that women find demeaning” like “love” and “pet” could earn a reprimand. And men repeatedly displaying pornographic pictures should face the sack, they said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Hackney Wick Woodland raves: Mixed response to council plans to fine partygoers after years of complaints

A rave in Hackney Wick woodland organised by Keep On Going

Two stabbed in Stoke Newington attack

Police at the scene in Arcola Street. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington stabbing: Family of Steve Brown pay tribute as four arrested on suspicion of murder

Steve Brown.

Stoke Newington stabbing: Murder victim named as Steve Brown

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Most Read

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Hackney Wick Woodland raves: Mixed response to council plans to fine partygoers after years of complaints

A rave in Hackney Wick woodland organised by Keep On Going

Two stabbed in Stoke Newington attack

Police at the scene in Arcola Street. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington stabbing: Family of Steve Brown pay tribute as four arrested on suspicion of murder

Steve Brown.

Stoke Newington stabbing: Murder victim named as Steve Brown

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Middlesex crash to Hampshire defeat

Midlesex bowler Tom Helm

Spurs captain Lloris to return for clash with Seagulls

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) speaks to Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

O’s captain says the celebrating can wait until after the Braintree game

Joint-Leyton Orient owner Kent Teague amongst the fans during the National League match against Solihull Moors at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Tottenham Ladies fight back to earn crucial win over promotion rivals

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defender Ashleigh Neville in action against Manchester United Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Ex-Lion amateur Cox beats Georgiev on points

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists