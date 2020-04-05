Search

This week 60 years ago: Hackney Council’s second ever laundrette deemed a ‘housewife’s Godsend’

PUBLISHED: 18:22 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 05 April 2020

The Gazette 60 years ago.

The Gazette 60 years ago.

Archant

One visitor described Hackney Council’s second laundrette as a “housewife’s Godsend”, this week 30 years ago when it opened on the Trelawney Estate, this week 60 years ago.

The shop in Morning Lane, Homerton, contained 16 up-to-the-minute washing machines, each able to wash 12lb dry weight of household linen, the Gazette reported.

Modern spin dryers and heated tumble dryers prepared the washing ready for the iron.

“It’s a long way from the scrubbing board,” said the Mayor, Cllr M Blitz who opened the laundrette.

“This type of laundrette is perhaps the most perfect and up-to-date in the country,” he added.

The first laundrette in Hackney had opened in Oldhill Street, Stamford Hill.

Cllr Sally Sherman said: “This place takes the drudgery out of housework. I know, I have to do my share.”

A dozen pensioners were invited to take the family wash to be done free of charge, to mark its opening.

Emily Crump, 74, said: “This is what I call good service. Not like the old days of the back-breaking wash tub and scrub, scrub, scrub.”

Balloons were released from the top of the block of flats nearby to celebrate.

