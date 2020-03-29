This week 60 years ago: Duke of Edinburgh joined East End detectives on smash-and-grab recce

The Duke of Edinburgh joined an East End CID force when they rushed to investigate a smash-and-grab.

Wearing a raincoat and a hat, the royal visitor joined detectives when they realised the raid in Gardiner’s Corner, Stepney, was a false alarm.

Someone had in fact thrown a brick through a shop window.

Prince Philip was out on a tour with London Police Commissioner Sir Joseph Simpson to see the crime fighting force for himself.

He had spent six hours at Scotland Yard and then expressed a wish to see East End detectives in action.

He saw arrested men being charged with being drunk and disorderly, and toured the cells and spoke to prisoners.

“Policemen on the duty changeover parade were amazed to find the Duke at the station,” reported the Gazette.