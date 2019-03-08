Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

This week 60 years ago: Hackney Gazette slams secret plans to put TV sets in parks

PUBLISHED: 09:18 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 29 March 2019

The Gazette 60 years ago

The Gazette 60 years ago

Archant

Leaked plans dreamed up by the London County Council Parks Committee to set up groups of three 27 inch television sets in six parks over the summer was ridiculed by the Gazette, this week 60 years ago.  “This was a foolish fancy from the start, and the wonder of it is that a committee of sober-minded councillors could have entertained the idea even for a moment,” the paper commented.

“Television is so much with us - in the home, the pub and the club - that the prospect of it pursuing us into the parks is truly appalling.”

Apparently the chair of the committee had admitted that parks are the very place that a lot of people go to escape TV.

“They go there for games and other pleasurable occupations, such as merely strolling about or lazing in the sunshine, when we are lucky enough to have any sunshine,” said the paper.

“It is true that in most of the parks during the summer months there are variety and band concerts, dances and that these can be just as noisy and distracting as television shows. But the difference is that these entertainments have not the deadly magnetism of television.

“Television in the home has become a tyranny which destroys conversation and the simple graces of domestic life. It will be too bad if it ever becomes a tyrant out of doors.

“Its domestic hold is such that it is blamed for almost everything which declines - church and pub going, travelling on public transport, empty seats in the music hall and the cinema. Probably the LCC now feel that it is responsible for empty parks.”

Most Read

Hackney police officer sacked after crashing car then phoning in sick and lying about how much alcohol he had drunk

Pc Blake was sacked for gross misconduct.

‘Have you heard the one about the man who walked into a nursing home?’ Mary Seacole set for pub makeover

Roy Tecson, lead nurse at Mary Seacole Nursing Home and Emma Higgins, lead nurse for dementia at Homerton Hospital, outside the Water Poet pub in Folgate Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney Council slams ‘dysfunctional’ Right to Buy as former tenants pocket £482m profit from selling homes on

The Stamford Hill estate, where flats were selling for £415,000 in 2017. Picture: Polly Hancock

How bed bugs, vermin and fleas were zapped in Hackney’s disinfecting station

Vehicles and staff engaged in disinfectation in 1935. Photo show the rear entrance to the disinfecting chamber. Picture: Hackney Archives

Barbecues banned in London Fields for the rest of the year as costs to maintain park over summer spiral to £200,000

Council data suggests barbecuing resulted in longer periods of two or more hours of ‘very high’ localised levels of particulate matter pollution during the summer of 2018 in London Fields. Picture: Hackney Council

Most Read

Hackney police officer sacked after crashing car then phoning in sick and lying about how much alcohol he had drunk

Pc Blake was sacked for gross misconduct.

‘Have you heard the one about the man who walked into a nursing home?’ Mary Seacole set for pub makeover

Roy Tecson, lead nurse at Mary Seacole Nursing Home and Emma Higgins, lead nurse for dementia at Homerton Hospital, outside the Water Poet pub in Folgate Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney Council slams ‘dysfunctional’ Right to Buy as former tenants pocket £482m profit from selling homes on

The Stamford Hill estate, where flats were selling for £415,000 in 2017. Picture: Polly Hancock

How bed bugs, vermin and fleas were zapped in Hackney’s disinfecting station

Vehicles and staff engaged in disinfectation in 1935. Photo show the rear entrance to the disinfecting chamber. Picture: Hackney Archives

Barbecues banned in London Fields for the rest of the year as costs to maintain park over summer spiral to £200,000

Council data suggests barbecuing resulted in longer periods of two or more hours of ‘very high’ localised levels of particulate matter pollution during the summer of 2018 in London Fields. Picture: Hackney Council

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Moura reveals faith in Tottenham squad ahead of Liverpool trip

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura celebrates his goal against Bournemouth (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Clay was never worried about O’s fitness for Fylde clash

Leyton Orient players (left to right - Josh Coulson, Jobi McAnuff, James Dayton and Craig Clay) celebrate after scoring against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

How Syd’s coffee stall has stood in the same spot in Shoreditch for 100 years - bar one day

Syd's coffee stand in the 1950s

Kane says football bosses must take ‘right action’ over racist chanting

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane after being made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge (pic: Victoria Jones/PA)

Former O’s defender Stimson is backing Edinburgh’s men to win double for his old club

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists