This week 60 years ago: 'Unusually heavy' baby born at Homerton Hospital

The Gazette 60 years ago Archant

A baby weighing 11lb was born at Homerton Hospital, the Gazette reported this week 60 years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maisie Hammond, 19, of Terrace Road, Homerton, gave birth to the boy called Terence Alan, who was apparently the largest baby born at the hospital "for some time".

Although it wasn't a record for the hospital, a spokesman said it was unusual to have a baby so heavy, and they couldn't recall when such a heavy baby was born.

You may also want to watch:

Both mother and baby were well.

In other news, a man who came out of prison to discover his wife was living with his 18-year-old brother, was sentenced to more jail time after going after them with a gun.

A father who complained that his 16-year-old daughter had been brought before North London Juvenile Court like a criminal "for the sake of five pennies", was told by the chairman that in his 20 years experience he'd "never met a father with such attitude".

The girl had told tube staff at Manor House that she had travelled from Arsenal instead of Holborn.