This week 60 years ago: 'Unusually heavy' baby born at Homerton Hospital

PUBLISHED: 12:22 21 January 2020

The Gazette 60 years ago

The Gazette 60 years ago

Archant

A baby weighing 11lb was born at Homerton Hospital, the Gazette reported this week 60 years ago.

Maisie Hammond, 19, of Terrace Road, Homerton, gave birth to the boy called Terence Alan, who was apparently the largest baby born at the hospital "for some time".

Although it wasn't a record for the hospital, a spokesman said it was unusual to have a baby so heavy, and they couldn't recall when such a heavy baby was born.

Both mother and baby were well.

In other news, a man who came out of prison to discover his wife was living with his 18-year-old brother, was sentenced to more jail time after going after them with a gun.

A father who complained that his 16-year-old daughter had been brought before North London Juvenile Court like a criminal "for the sake of five pennies", was told by the chairman that in his 20 years experience he'd "never met a father with such attitude".

The girl had told tube staff at Manor House that she had travelled from Arsenal instead of Holborn.

