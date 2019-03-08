Search

This week 30 years ago: Stamford Hill bride Antoinetta Saviano 'surprised' by horse-drawn carriage

PUBLISHED: 12:22 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 16 July 2019

The Gazette 30 years ago

The Gazette 30 years ago

Archant

Antoinetta Saviano was surprised on her wedding day when a horse-drawn carriage turned up to take her to church instead of a Rolls Royce, the Gazette reported this week 30 years ago.

The rig had been made for King Edward VII's mistress Lily Langry, the legendary music hall artist.

Other famous names to have ridden in it included Tory PM Margaret Thatcher and comedy duo Morecambe and Wise.

The stylish coach and horses were laid on by bridegroom Steven Cinotti.

Crowds gathered outside Antoinetta's home in Wargrave Avenue, Stamford Hill, to catch a glimpse.

In other news workers digging up a road found skeletons of plague victims dating back 300 years.

And graffiti dating back to Georgian times was found in the Tudor mansion Sutton House in Homerton High Street.

Hundreds of homes hadn't had their poll tax forms delivered because of a snag over delivery.

