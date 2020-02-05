This week 30 years ago: Missing patient lay dead for three weeks in Hackney Hospital's grounds

The Gazette 30 years ago Archant

A patient lay dead for three weeks in the grounds of Hackney Hospital, despite intensive searches by nursing and security staff, this week 30 years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Health chiefs demanded a probe into how they had failed to discover the body of 91-year-old Arthur Szczenslive, a long-term mental patient at the psychiatric hospital in Homerton High Street who suffered from senile dementia.

You may also want to watch:

His corpse was eventually found by a works officer lying in an outbuilding near Kenworthy Road.

An inquest revealed he had died of a heart attack, complicated by kidney failure.

The day he disappeared staff searched hospital buildings and grounds without success. A further two searches were carried out. Wards for elderly mentally ill patients were not locked, but were fitted with two-handled "confusion doors", which were designed to make it difficult for patients to leave without help.

All staff were "deeply shocked", said the hospital's manager.