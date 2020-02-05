Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

This week 30 years ago: Missing patient lay dead for three weeks in Hackney Hospital's grounds

PUBLISHED: 17:17 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 05 February 2020

The Gazette 30 years ago

The Gazette 30 years ago

Archant

A patient lay dead for three weeks in the grounds of Hackney Hospital, despite intensive searches by nursing and security staff, this week 30 years ago.

Health chiefs demanded a probe into how they had failed to discover the body of 91-year-old Arthur Szczenslive, a long-term mental patient at the psychiatric hospital in Homerton High Street who suffered from senile dementia.

You may also want to watch:

His corpse was eventually found by a works officer lying in an outbuilding near Kenworthy Road.

An inquest revealed he had died of a heart attack, complicated by kidney failure.

The day he disappeared staff searched hospital buildings and grounds without success. A further two searches were carried out. Wards for elderly mentally ill patients were not locked, but were fitted with two-handled "confusion doors", which were designed to make it difficult for patients to leave without help.

All staff were "deeply shocked", said the hospital's manager.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hackney cops spot moped driver with 55” Samsung TV behind him - strapped on only by sellotape

Police in Hackney spotted the man driving around with a 52

Hackney Council consults on plans to open 2012 Olympic Park bridge to the public

Gainsborough Briidge in Hackney Wick. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council urged to ‘protect Eastern Curve Garden’ in Dalston Conversation consultation

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden:Picture Ken Mears

Woman jumps into Regent’s Canal after police find smashed up car on towpath

The driver attempted to drive on the River Lea towpath. Picture: Hackney Police

Hackney Wick FC face being homeless next season and may have to cut ties with Hackney, says founder Bobby Kasanga

Bobby Kasanga.

Most Read

Hackney cops spot moped driver with 55” Samsung TV behind him - strapped on only by sellotape

Police in Hackney spotted the man driving around with a 52

Hackney Council consults on plans to open 2012 Olympic Park bridge to the public

Gainsborough Briidge in Hackney Wick. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council urged to ‘protect Eastern Curve Garden’ in Dalston Conversation consultation

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden:Picture Ken Mears

Woman jumps into Regent’s Canal after police find smashed up car on towpath

The driver attempted to drive on the River Lea towpath. Picture: Hackney Police

Hackney Wick FC face being homeless next season and may have to cut ties with Hackney, says founder Bobby Kasanga

Bobby Kasanga.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Embleton hoping O’s and Spurs link can flourish

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Spurs Bergwijn reveals Mourinho told him when ‘when you’re dead, you’re dead’

Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn (left) and Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Woman jumps into Regent’s Canal after police find smashed up car on towpath

The driver attempted to drive on the River Lea towpath. Picture: Hackney Police

Frampton Park soup kitchen that encourages youngsters to volunteer launches crowdfunder as demand grows

Volunteers at Olu's Soup Kitchen.

Tricky Period: Campaigners launch period poverty scheme across north London amid ‘scary’ demand for help

Caroline Allouf (centre) with Streets Kitchen and Tricky Period volunteers Jane Clendon and Daniella Delmonte. Picture: Sam Volpe
Drive 24