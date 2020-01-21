This week 30 years ago: Hackney police probe claims of 'sadistic dog-fighting syndicate' after Pit bull savages woman
PUBLISHED: 12:17 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 21 January 2020
Archant
A ferocious fighting dog savaged a volunteer police woman, the Gazette reported this week 30 years ago.
Police probed claims a sadistic dog fighting syndicate was operating in Hackney.
The "devil dog" - a pit bull terrier - leapt from a disused shop and cornered a special constable in a bakery and ripped her heel off.
You may also want to watch:
The dog was captured and put to sleep.
It was covered in scars consistent with the Battle- wounds of an experienced fighting dog.
The frenzied attack added new evidence to an ever-growing dossier of information which suggested the sickening "sport" has taken a foot hold in Hackney.
A growing number of Staffordshire bull terrier pets had mysteriously gone missing and were feared kidnapped to act as sparring partners for pit bulls.