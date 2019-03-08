Search

This week 60 years ago: Proposals to annexe Covent Garden Market with Old Street branded 'complete madness'

PUBLISHED: 14:41 14 November 2019

The Gazette 60 years ago

The Gazette 60 years ago

Proposals to set up an annexe to Covent Garden Market at the junction of Old Street with City Road were branded "complete madness".

At the time the market covered an area of 30 acres.

Alderman Michael Cliffe, an MP and leader of Finsbury Council, said that while there was an urgent need to reorganise the market, that setting up an annexe in such a congested area would virtually bring traffic to a stand still.

"What they are now preparing to do is against the interests of London as a whole," he declared. "I suggest it must be done on the perimeter of London."

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food had put forward the St Luke's printing works site as suitable for storing empty containers. But Mr Cliffe criticised the fact that such a proposal was made with no consultation with the local highways authorities.

A resolution endorsing his views was passed unanimously.

