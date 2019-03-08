'Regent's Canal gasholders should be turned into a museum, not taken apart' urges East End Waterway Group's founder Tom Ridge

Bethnal Green No 2 gasholder, captured on December 15 1973. Picture: Malcolm Tucker The Gentle Author

Many towpath users will enjoy seeing the two Regent's Canal gasholders that form an iconic view from London Fields. But not many will know their days could be numbered. Emma Bartholomew finds out why local historian Tom Ridge is calling for their preservation

The Bethnal Green gasholders, reflected in the Regent's Canal. Picture: The Gentle Author

Regent's Canal gasholders should be turned into a museum, not taken apart