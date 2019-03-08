'Regent's Canal gasholders should be turned into a museum, not taken apart' urges East End Waterway Group's founder Tom Ridge
PUBLISHED: 14:29 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 14 October 2019
The Gentle Author
Many towpath users will enjoy seeing the two Regent's Canal gasholders that form an iconic view from London Fields. But not many will know their days could be numbered. Emma Bartholomew finds out why local historian Tom Ridge is calling for their preservation
The Bethnal Green gasholders, reflected in the Regent's Canal. Picture: The Gentle Author
You may also want to watch:
Regent's Canal gasholders should be turned into a museum, not taken apart