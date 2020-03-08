This week 60 years ago: South African goods boycotted at Hackney markets in apartheid protest

An "all-out" campaign to boycott South African goods because of apartheid was planned in four Hackney market areas, this week 60 years ago.

Shoppers at Ridley Road, Mare Street, Kingsland Road and Chatsworth Road markets were going to be handed leaflets by members of Hackney Trades Council, who were going to picket each entire market.

"We do not expect the boycott to cause a terrific glut of goods from South Africa on the British Market, or cause a great deal of unemployment," said organiser, Bob Masters.

"The South African government are getting round the boycott in many ways," he added, explaining how labels of origin had been removed.

Apartheid was a system of institutionalised racial segregation that existed in South Africa and South West Africa from 1948 until the early 1990s.