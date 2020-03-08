Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

This week 60 years ago: South African goods boycotted at Hackney markets in apartheid protest

PUBLISHED: 19:49 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:50 08 March 2020

The Gazette 60 years ago

The Gazette 60 years ago

Archant

An "all-out" campaign to boycott South African goods because of apartheid was planned in four Hackney market areas, this week 60 years ago.

Shoppers at Ridley Road, Mare Street, Kingsland Road and Chatsworth Road markets were going to be handed leaflets by members of Hackney Trades Council, who were going to picket each entire market.

You may also want to watch:

"We do not expect the boycott to cause a terrific glut of goods from South Africa on the British Market, or cause a great deal of unemployment," said organiser, Bob Masters.

"The South African government are getting round the boycott in many ways," he added, explaining how labels of origin had been removed.

Apartheid was a system of institutionalised racial segregation that existed in South Africa and South West Africa from 1948 until the early 1990s.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stoke Newington High Street stabbing: Road taped off as police investigate

A man was found stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street this morning. Picture: @999London

Hackney in the 80s: How 12,000 photographs discarded in The Rio’s basement have been brought back to life

The occupation of St Leonard's Hospital in Kingsland Road. Picture: Rio Cinema Archive

Missing: Hackney Wick woman Souki El Imam El Alaoui

Soukaina El Imam EL Alaoui is missing.

Police appeal after fatal Amhurst Road collision

Bodney Road was taped off after the fatal collision. Picture: @999London

Baby Edward: Fresh appeal made to family of ‘sweet, calm and content baby’ found abandoned in Dalston

Baby Edward, who was discovered by a postman named Edward Holton at a Dalston vicarage in January. Picture: Hackney Council

Most Read

Stoke Newington High Street stabbing: Road taped off as police investigate

A man was found stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street this morning. Picture: @999London

Hackney in the 80s: How 12,000 photographs discarded in The Rio’s basement have been brought back to life

The occupation of St Leonard's Hospital in Kingsland Road. Picture: Rio Cinema Archive

Missing: Hackney Wick woman Souki El Imam El Alaoui

Soukaina El Imam EL Alaoui is missing.

Police appeal after fatal Amhurst Road collision

Bodney Road was taped off after the fatal collision. Picture: @999London

Baby Edward: Fresh appeal made to family of ‘sweet, calm and content baby’ found abandoned in Dalston

Baby Edward, who was discovered by a postman named Edward Holton at a Dalston vicarage in January. Picture: Hackney Council

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

MCC to host history of women’s cricket event

A selection of items which will be on display as the MCC celebrates the evolution of women's cricket (pic Clare Skinner/MCC)

Tottenham boss Mourinho ‘wants more’ from Ndombele

Burnley manager Sean Dyche (left) and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho react on the touchline during the Premier League match at Turf Moor

Lacazette believes Arsenal got lucky in win over West Ham

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates after his side's first goal of the game is re-allowed through VAR during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

McAnuff says it was ‘special moment’ to return to action in O’s win over Cambridge

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Arsenal boss Arteta: ‘Big teams find a way to win’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA
Drive 24