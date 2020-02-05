Search

This week 60 years ago: Two men accused of forging MI5 cards at Hackney Hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:21 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 05 February 2020

The Gazette 30 years ago

The Gazette 30 years ago

Archant

Two men arrested in the maternity department at Hackney Hospital appeared at North London Magistrate's Court accused of forging a War Department Internal Security MI5 card, with intent to deceive this week 60 years ago.

One of the men apparently claimed to be a doctor, and said he had come from the "drugs department of the Home Office". But told a police officer who had been called to the hospital that before he did anything, he should contact the chief solicitor at Scotland Yard because he was working with him to recover a stolen typewriter. When asked for his warrant card to give him permission to be in the hospital, he said: "Mr Baker has my warrant card and he authorises me to act as a police officer."

A military-type warrant card was found in the other suspect's wallet showing he had the rank of Lieutenant of MI5, and they were both told they would be charged with forgery.

