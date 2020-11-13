Search

Hackney students remember fallen soldiers by selling poppies

PUBLISHED: 11:38 13 November 2020

Hackney New School students wearing poppies for Remembrance Day. Picture: Hackney New School

Hackney New School students wearing poppies for Remembrance Day. Picture: Hackney New School

Hackney New School

Hackney students commemorated Remembrance Day by selling poppies outside their school gate.

Hackney New School Students sell poppies outside their school gate for remembrance day. Picture: Hackney New SchoolHackney New School Students sell poppies outside their school gate for remembrance day. Picture: Hackney New School

Hackney New School pupils spent Remembrance Day on November 11 selling poppies to raise money for the military charity, The Royal British Legion, which supports the armed forces community.

Hackney student Melody Sharpe-Wick, 13, said she sold four boxes of poppies: “I was inspired to get involved by my step-dad who was in the army. The badges he got are a badges of honour because he was fighting to defend his country not just himself.”

The British Legion’s poppy appeal has had to adapt this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic making the hard-work of students like Melody all the more important.

After announcing they would be selling poppies outside their school students say they were met by a long queue of people, including many students and teachers.

They had to restock several times and in total sold about four full boxes.

Hackney New School pupil Alair Agard, 13, said thanks to good teamwork the students “sold loads”: “My uncle is in the army but he hasn’t been posted yet. Wearing a poppy is important because it helps people remember all the soldiers who have fought for their country and people who have died and been caught up in wars. It’s my ambition to join the army one day.”

Students at the school also honoured fallen soldiers throughout history and the world with assemblies and focused lessons.

Headteacher Charlotte Whelan said: “This is a school which will today, tomorrow and always remember those who served, fought and died for this country.

“It was more poignant this year as students know first-hand how it feels to have separation from family and friends and how to make sacrifices for the greater good.”

Remembrance Day is a memorial day, observed since the end of the First World War, to remember the members of their armed forces who have died in the line of duty.

Many people we’re not able to carry out face-to-face collections this year but the British Legion has set up new ways for people to show their support remotely.

To find out ways to get involved with the campaign click here

Donate to the British Legion by clicking here

