Homerton cinema showcases Black film-makers and stories

PUBLISHED: 14:24 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 07 October 2020

Castle Cinema

A Homerton Cinema is celebrating Black History Month by screening films showcasing Black film-makers and stories.

The Castle Cinema on Brooksby’s Walk is highlighting work from talented Black film makers like debut director and Star Wars actor Aki Omoshayb and his film Real.

A wide variety of movies will be shown in October including new releases like Les Miserables which won the Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival, Miss Juneteenth, The Colour Purple and family films like Queen of Katwe.

The cinema’s director and programmer Dee Swift said: “We’re so proud to be part of the beautiful and vibrant community of Hackney, and excited to celebrate and explore the immense richness of Black history, culture and talent.”

Fellow director of The Castle, Ash Charman added: “We’re committed to improving representation of the artistry, craftsmanship and narratives of people of colour in Britain and around the world, not just for this month but year round.”

Tickets are available at thecastlecinema.com

