Hoxton's Geffrye Museum renamed Museum of the Home

PUBLISHED: 14:06 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 05 December 2019

Cross section plan for museum

Cross section plan for museum

Geffrye Museum

The Geffrye Museum of the Home is going to be called the Museum of the Home when it opens next summer following its £18.1m redevelopment.

The new name was created by cultural brand consultancy dn&co and is designed to signal an evolution in focus from the historical to include more contemporary and diverse perspectives.

The museum, in Kingsland Road, Hoxton, will have an expanded programme and new permanent collection displays which include 500 previously unseen objects that bring to life some of the extraordinary and also everyday experiences of home from 1600 to the present day. Visitors will be able to explore topical issues like homelessness, immigration, mental health, and the environment.

The redevelopment, designed by Wright and Wright Architects, will include 80 per cent more exhibition space.

Director Sonia Solicari said: "Our new displays, spaces and stories will be a starting point for ideas and conversation about what home means."

