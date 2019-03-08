Iconic Stoke Newington building St Mary's Lodge finally set to be restored under school plans

The iconic St Mary's Lodge in Stoke Newington will finally be redeveloped 14 years after being gutted in a fire.

Plans were approved last week to restore the derelict mansion and build an attached four-storey, two-form entry school.

It comes two years after a planning brief was drawn up by the council, which suggested a one-form entry school was the maximum the site could accommodate.

Some 17 objections were received from neighbours, for reasons including plans not fitting with the character of the conservation area it sits in.

The lodge sits on the corner of Lordship Road and Lordship Park, and was squatted at the turn of the century. The proposed school will be for Jewish boys from the Viznitz Orthodox community.

The Hackney Society, which protects the borough's heritage buildings, welcomed the long-awaited restoration, but said the proposed development was bigger than it hoped.

Chair Nick Perry also praised the "exemplary" planning brief and the openness of architects at John Stebbing.

"We're thrilled the lamentable fortunes of St Mary's Lodge are finally about to change," he said.

"Whilst the approved school development attached to the lodge is larger than we'd have hoped, it is also much smaller than its owners wanted, but will crucially ensure the lodge will soon be returned to its former glory, and put into use as a new school for 360 young Orthodox Jewish boys."

The Hackney Society will be speaking out about a separate application for a four-floor residential building next door to the lodge when it comes to committee.