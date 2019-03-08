Search

This week 30 years ago: Narrow Way dubbed 'Brands Hatch-style death trap'

PUBLISHED: 15:58 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 29 October 2019

The Gazette 30 years ago

The Gazette 30 years ago

Archant

A new-look Narrow Way was unveiled this week 30 years ago - but worried parents dubbed it a "Brands Hatch-style death trap".

The Gazette reported that mothers were warning it was "just a matter of time before a child is killed or seriously injured" there. Despite being turned into a pedestrian priority zone, lorries and buses were "hurtling" down the road inches from where they walked. Wider pavements, a bus lane, better street lights and the resurfacing of the road were meant to improve safety. But despite "no entry" signs, the Gazette found cars, vans and lorries were all using the road.

"Twice today I've tried to cross the road and a bus has zoomed past very fast," said Katherine Graham, out shopping with her baby. "People presume the street is all pavement and don't look before they cross."

Two decades later people were moaning buses were going too slowly back-to-back to reach the bus depot, and choking them with pollution.

