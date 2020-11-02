Plans to showcase Shoreditch Shakespearean theatre remains given go-ahead

A computer generated image of the visitor centre which is part of a larger £750m mixed-purpose development called the Stage.

Plans for a Shoreditch visitor centre, exhibiting the excavated remains of one of London’s longest-running Elizabethan theatres have been given the green light.

The centre has been designed to honour the Curtain Playhouse’s heritage and visitors to the venue will experience standing on a glass platform above the stage on which Shakespeare once acted and where productions of Romeo and Juliet and Henry V were performed during the 16th and 17th centuries.

Artifacts uncovered during the excavation will also be on display and a glass stage will sit at the buildings centre, constructed to float above the archeology remains, for evening performances as a means of celebrating the arts.

Chris Brandon, Architect at Perkins&Will, the firm designing the building, said: “Uniquely, the Elizabethan stage base has survived and provided us with the opportunity to re-install the stage platform in its original position.

“Visitors and actors will be able to walk on the stage and stand in the footsteps of Shakespeare and his company, a truly extraordinary experience.”

The centre’s design will emulate the Elizabethan theatre on which is stands with corrugated, perforated and polished stainless steel panels for its facade, a reference to the folded fabric curtain once used to reveal and hide the theatre’s stage.

The discovery of a bird whistle at the site, believed to be used as a sound effect for productions, led architects to also incorporate nightingales and larks into the building’s design.

The purpose-built visitor centre will sit a the heart of The Stage district, a £750m mixed-use scheme which will feature more than 400 new homes and 33,000 sq ft of retail space, including restaurants, cafes and office space - set to be completed in 2022.

Jonathan Goldstein, Chief Executive, Cain International, the leading consortium of investors developing the site, said: “Preserving London’s history has been an essential part of this project from the outset, and securing planning permission that will allow us to share this history with locals and visitors is a major milestone in our journey at The Stage.

“The Stage is putting Shoreditch firmly on the global map and this purpose-built centre, which has been shaped by the findings of the excavation will ensure London’s original theatreland is not forgotten.

“We look forward to working with our partners in ensuring the visitor centre is not just a hub of history but a centre for the community, celebrating Shoreditch’s past, present and future.”