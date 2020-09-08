Tune into the “spirit of Hackney Carnival” from home

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots Harris Shoots

The “spirit of Hackney Carnival” will be celebrated online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hackney Carnival at Home weekender is set to take place on September 12 -13, marking an end to a summer-long season of films which featured carnival collectives and took viewers behind the scenes of Hackney’s biggest party.

The carnival was put on hold due to coronavirus so the council and carnival groups have put together a programme of online events presented by Pax Nindi of Global Carnivalz to be broadcast live via Reel Rebels Radio on September 12 and later streamed on the Hackney Carnival Facebook page on September 13.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Hackney Carnival creates online programme to replace 2020 event

Carnival at Home and Spirit of Carnival curators Manuela Benini and Deb Mullins said: “When we have asked carnival artists and participants to describe the spirit of Hackney Carnival, it has been a joy to hear about their memories and wonderful experiences over the years. The audiences that line the route get a special mention.

“It really is a celebration for all the community to enjoy and is highly regarded by visiting carnival bands and audiences.”

Events include a day dedicated to Hackney Carnival sound systems and a virtual Carnival Day featuring films from past processions and live bands.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be a Carnival Dance challenge inviting online carnival-goers to get involved and create some moves to an exclusive soca tune.

From September 13, Spirit of Carnival will launch on Lovehackney.com teaching people about the artistry and origins of carnival through interviews with industry experts.

READ MORE: Calls for Hackney Carnival to have more grassroots participation

The films made about carnival and shown over the summer are still available to watch on the Hackney Carnival Facebook page and Love Hackney website, with new additions released every Thursday at 4.30pm.

Reel Rebels Radio said: “As an intergenerational and intersectional community radio station, Reel Rebels Radio is honoured to reflect the diversity of Hackney, and none more so than when we are hosting the Hackney Carnival Sound System day on Saturday.

“We reflect the carnival and the carnival reflects us.”

READ MORE: In pictures: Crowds of 60,000 make Hackney Carnival 2019 the biggest - and greenest - yet

For more information and to keep up to date with the Hackney Carnival at Home weekender programme of events visit www.facebook.com/hackneycarnival/ and www.lovehackney.uk/

For more information on the council’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing support to Hackney’s arts and cultural network, visit hackney.gov.uk/culture