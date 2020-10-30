Springfield Park £4m restoration project on track for completion by spring
PUBLISHED: 12:17 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 30 October 2020
Hackney Council
The £4m project to improve Springfield Park should be complete by February.
The project will see the Grade II listed Springfield House restored, a large new community and events space and workspace in the park’s old stable block, a new playground and improved landscaping around the park.
Income from the buildings will be reinvested back into maintaining the park.
Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, who paid a visit this week, said: “We’re committed to investing in our parks and green spaces, and providing facilities that the whole community can use.
“It was incredible to see the progress made at Springfield Park in the last year, despite the challenges of the pandemic. I can’t wait to go back to join the local community to open the new facilities in the spring.”
The restoration project is funded by a £3.3m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, £20,000 from the Historic Houses Foundation, £250,000 from the London Marathon Charitable Trust and £725,000 from Hackney Council.
