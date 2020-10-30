Springfield Park £4m restoration project on track for completion by spring

Springfield House. Picture: Hackney Council Hackney Council

The £4m project to improve Springfield Park should be complete by February.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new event space at Springfield Park, set in the old stables. Picture: Hackney Council The new event space at Springfield Park, set in the old stables. Picture: Hackney Council

The project will see the Grade II listed Springfield House restored, a large new community and events space and workspace in the park’s old stable block, a new playground and improved landscaping around the park.

You may also want to watch:

Income from the buildings will be reinvested back into maintaining the park.

Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, who paid a visit this week, said: “We’re committed to investing in our parks and green spaces, and providing facilities that the whole community can use.

The entrance of Springfield House. Picture: Hackney Council The entrance of Springfield House. Picture: Hackney Council

“It was incredible to see the progress made at Springfield Park in the last year, despite the challenges of the pandemic. I can’t wait to go back to join the local community to open the new facilities in the spring.”

The restoration project is funded by a £3.3m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, £20,000 from the Historic Houses Foundation, £250,000 from the London Marathon Charitable Trust and £725,000 from Hackney Council.