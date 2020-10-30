Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Springfield Park £4m restoration project on track for completion by spring

PUBLISHED: 12:17 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 30 October 2020

Springfield House. Picture: Hackney Council

Springfield House. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council

The £4m project to improve Springfield Park should be complete by February.

The new event space at Springfield Park, set in the old stables. Picture: Hackney Council The new event space at Springfield Park, set in the old stables. Picture: Hackney Council

The project will see the Grade II listed Springfield House restored, a large new community and events space and workspace in the park’s old stable block, a new playground and improved landscaping around the park.

You may also want to watch:

Income from the buildings will be reinvested back into maintaining the park.

Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, who paid a visit this week, said: “We’re committed to investing in our parks and green spaces, and providing facilities that the whole community can use.

The entrance of Springfield House. Picture: Hackney CouncilThe entrance of Springfield House. Picture: Hackney Council

“It was incredible to see the progress made at Springfield Park in the last year, despite the challenges of the pandemic. I can’t wait to go back to join the local community to open the new facilities in the spring.”

The restoration project is funded by a £3.3m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, £20,000 from the Historic Houses Foundation, £250,000 from the London Marathon Charitable Trust and £725,000 from Hackney Council.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Five memorable moments for Kelly Smith as Arsenal legend turns 42

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates with the FA Cup trophy.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton insists they’re missing fans ahead of big Bolton meeting

Conor Wilkinson scores the second Goal and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Fringe players step up in Arsenal win insists boss Arteta

Dundalk's John Mountney (left) and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group B match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal ease to victory over Dundalk despite wholesale changes

Arsenal's Joe Willock celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Group B match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Springfield Park £4m restoration project on track for completion by spring

Springfield House. Picture: Hackney Council