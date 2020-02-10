This week 30 years ago - The body of a missing man lay in Clapton Common Pond for weeks mistaken for a bag of rubbish

Hackney Gazette, February 16, 1990. Archant

Police launched an investigation after failing to find a missing man's body in Clapton Common pond.

The 53-year-old lived alone in a flat overlooking the 'filthy' pond where kids often fished and 'seemed depressed' before going missing.

One resident told the Gazette: "I'd seen it, but thought it was a bag of rubbish. That was at least three weeks ago."

Campaigners urged Hackney Council to clean the pond which was clogged up with thick algae, bottles and cans.

Sgt Dave Copus of Dalston police, said: ""The pond is so dirty, even though it's five foot deep and you can't see down more than five inches. It's simply not possible to dredge every pond when someone goes missing."

The same week, a youth worker proposed on Valentine's day in a packed restaurant and she said yes.

Rents went up by £5. Some residents facing a 'massive' increase of up to £22 a week. Hackney Mayor Peggy Edwards said: " We shouldn't increase rents when we're providing such a poor service."