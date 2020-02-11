This week 60 years ago: Pen club murder trial
PUBLISHED: 09:24 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 11 February 2020
Special police arrangements were put in force at Old Street Magistrates' Court 60 years ago.
More than 100 people 'struggled' and 'pushed' to get in to the 5 minute hearing where three people were charged with the murder of nightclub owner Selwyn Keith Cooney, 31.
He'd staggered out of the Pen Club in Duval Street, Spitalfields, with a bullet wound in his head the previous Sunday.
Many knew him by the name Jimmy Neill and his father said he was a 'very strong boy and no trouble at all.'
The same week, a painter and decorator was charged with murder.
A few days before the victim was found dead in her blazing flat, the accused was heard to have said: "I will roast you on a Christmas tree with that can of oil."
A Dalston youth discovered in a factory was charged with breaking and entering and with stealing a magnifying class, a cigarette case and a nail file.