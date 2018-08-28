This week in history: Council plans to scrap women’s unit and nuclear policy unit in cuts described as ‘worst in Hackney’s history’

The Gazette 30 years ago Archant

Three libraries, two holiday homes for old folk and the Hackney Museum were all facing the axe in the New Year this week 30 years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Described as the “worst cuts in the borough’s history”, the recommendations had been made in a “secret” town hall report to cut £30m, the Gazette revealed at the time.

Eastway, Wenlock and Parkside libraries were under threat, just months after a massive row and a six-month occupation of libraries at Somerford Grove, Goldsmith’s Row and Howard Road.

Also earmarked for the axe were the council’s race relations unit, the women’s unit, the disability unit, the nuclear policy unit and the police committee support unit.

Other proposals included shutting Eastway laundry, charging more for meals-on-wheels and privatising the architects’ department.

The package of over 300 cuts was put together by chief exec Pamela Gordon who had been asked for ways of preparing Hackney for competitive tendering and taking on education in 1990.