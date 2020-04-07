Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Fury over Vicky Park lockdown as angry families call Ombudsman over ‘illegal closure’

PUBLISHED: 17:12 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 07 April 2020

Children should be enjoying spring time in Vicky Park as in past years, if it wasn't for the lockdown crisis. Pictue: Rehan Jamil

Children should be enjoying spring time in Vicky Park as in past years, if it wasn't for the lockdown crisis. Pictue: Rehan Jamil

© Rehan Jamil

Angry members of the public are taking legal action over the closure of Victoria Park during the pandemic which they claim is unlawful.

Closure nortice on the gates of Victoria Park that has upset nearby families. Picture: Richard BingleyClosure nortice on the gates of Victoria Park that has upset nearby families. Picture: Richard Bingley

Both Tower Hamlets Council which manages the park and the Met Police commander in charge of policing the area have been referred to the Local Government Ombudsman and the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the continued closure as an emergency measure dealing with Coronavirus.

The protest has been sparked by families on the Hackney side of the historic open space.

“We all support the lockdown to beat this awful virus,” campaigner Richard Bingley said. “But we’re forced to walk dogs, jog and cycle into more compressed space with the park being closed.

"Lovely weather, ducky... but where are the humans?" Picrture: Dan McCurry

“This draconian action is likely to increase our infection rate. It’s counter-productive and contravenes existing law, so we have reported it to the regulators.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Bingley, ironically a university lecturer in crisis management and planning, who lives in South Hackney close to the park, recently returned from the Czech Republic as it went into its own lockdown and found their measures “brutal” which effectively put the entire population into “house arrest”.

You won't see this in a while... 10,000 spectators crammed together in Vicky Park for last year's Guy Fawkes Night firework display. Picture: LBTHYou won't see this in a while... 10,000 spectators crammed together in Vicky Park for last year's Guy Fawkes Night firework display. Picture: LBTH

“Thousands of us say we shouldn’t be punished,” he added. “Victoria Park is a large open space. People misbehaving should be ticketed by police rather than the rest of us being banned from 230 acres of open parkland.”

But Vicky Park could soon be reopened, it has emerged. The mayor has admitted he didn’t want to close it in the first place.

John Biggs told the Hackney Gazette: “I’m unhappy with it closed and want it reopened hopefully by the weekend, but we need to be confident in public behaviour. It was closed for operation reasons. Our park rangers and the police advised that it was best to close because of disorderly behaviour.

"Aaaw... Can't wait for Vicky Park to reopen for my next dog show appearence." Picture: LBTH

“But I am now looking at ways to reopen it as long as people maintain social distancing. The public I feel has now learned how important it is to keep their social distance in tackling Coronavirus.”

The protesters who have set up a Parks Action group insist the closure was “a step too far” and accused the authorities of “over-reaching their legal powers” by shutting parkland that has been open to the public since 1845 and are calling for police instead to “ticket the tiny minority who are being irresponsible”.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Royal Ascot to be held behind closed doors if able to go ahead in June

Sabrina Ridden by Harry Cobden (far left) on his way to victory in The British EBF Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race during Betfair Ascot Chase Raceday at Ascot Racecourse.

How well do you know your east London football?

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) battles for the ball against Southampton's Will Smallbone (left) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

FA chairman Clarke says everyone must share the pain in player wage cuts

Chairman of the Football League Greg Clarke. Photo: Adam Davy/EMPICS

Cricket: Middlesex join forces with Jersey to boost women’s game

Middlesex Women celebrate a wicket during the MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground

Leyton Orient coach Embleton has revealed he is always looking at the youth team players

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24