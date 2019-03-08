War memorial at St Matthias Church in Stoke Newington restored thanks to grant

A war memorial at Stoke Newington's only Grade I listed church has undergone much-needed repairs thanks to a £3,000 grant.

The bronze plaque commemorating more than 200 parishioners of members of St Matthias Church who died during the First World War was stripped of a century of patinas and dirt.

It had its dark bronze finish restored by metal conservers Antique Bronze of Highgate thanks to the cash from the War Memorials Trust.

"The war memorial had deteriorated over the years but we are delighted it can once again take its place of honour on the wall of our church and pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice," says vicar Fr David Lambert.

"It is only fitting that their names should shine out once again so everyone who visits St Matthias can read them, and we are grateful to the War Memorials Trust for recognising our need for funding and making this happen."

The trust's grant covered 80 per cent of the cost, with the rest being raised through hiring out the church.

War Memorials trust director Frances Moreton said: "War memorials are a link between previous generations, ours and those who follow us. They enable us to pay tribute to the sacrifices of so many. The trust is delighted to support this project."