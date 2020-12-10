Hackney church poised to offer weekly food drive ‘as long as there is a need’

Published: 12:43 PM December 10, 2020

A church Dalston will open its doors this winter to residents who need help with their groceries.

Replenish, a food distribution service organised by charity group Trinity Centre Dalston, was set up two weeks ago from Holy Trinity Church in Beechwood Road and will take place every Friday from 3pm to 4pm.

Uptake has been “decent”, according to community development coordinator Chanelle Paul.

“There has been a mixture of local residents and those who travelled from other areas within the borough to get here,” she said.

“All the volunteers are Hackney residents and either have a connection to the church or community."

She continued: “We want to be of service to the community whilst we navigate these uncertain times.

“We will happily continue to do what we can as long as there is a need for it.”

Those paying Replenish a visit are asked to bring carrier bags, don face masks and abide by social distancing rules.