Hackney church poised to offer weekly food drive ‘as long as there is a need’

Samantha HuiQi Yow

Published: 12:43 PM December 10, 2020   
A man crouched in front of a desk with food on it, with people wearing PPE in a line behind.

Volunteers are manning Holy Trinity's service on Fridays. - Credit: Lindelle Paul

A church Dalston will open its doors this winter to residents who need help with their groceries.

Replenish, a food distribution service organised by charity group Trinity Centre Dalston, was set up two weeks ago from Holy Trinity Church in Beechwood Road and will take place every Friday from 3pm to 4pm.

READ MORE: Thousands more people in Hackney are ‘struggling to afford basic essentials,’ says foodbank

Uptake has been “decent”, according to community development coordinator Chanelle Paul.

“There has been a mixture of local residents and those who travelled from other areas within the borough to get here,” she said.

“All the volunteers are Hackney residents and either have a connection to the church or community."

A red box of vegetables, crisps and cereal.

The food drive at Holy Trinty in Dalston takes place once a week. - Credit: Lindelle Paul

She continued: “We want to be of service to the community whilst we navigate these uncertain times.

“We will happily continue to do what we can as long as there is a need for it.”

Those paying Replenish a visit are asked to bring carrier bags, don face masks and abide by social distancing rules.

