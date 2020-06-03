Homerton and Stoke Newington charity to broadcast free concert of ‘front window’ performances

The artistic director of a Homerton and Stoke Newington classical music charity has been performing free concerts to her neighbours during the coronavirus lockdown.

Stoke Newington’s Penelope Roskell, artistic director at the Sutton House Music Society, has been opening her front windows and playing to her neighbours once a week while everyone is stuck inside.

Recordings of these performances have been brought together to form a YouTube concert.

The programme, entitled Poets of the Piano, includes Chopin’s Nocturne in Bb minor and Ballade No 3 in Ab major, and Schubert’s Sonata in Bb major.

Poets of the Piano will be broadcast at 7pm on June 7 at www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxT9LMBwkXU, and will continue to be available after the event. Penelope is a professor at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, and the author of The Complete Pianist.