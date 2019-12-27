Homerton businesswoman out to inspire other care leavers after ID card creation accredited by government

Dannii and her mentor and business advisor Jean-Marc Jefferson at a presentation on the top floor of City Hall with the GetSet for Growth team. Archant

An ID and contactless payment card created by a Homerton woman has been accredited by the government after eight years in the works.

How the IDGO cards will look. How the IDGO cards will look.

Dannii Joyette-Hadaway, 34, has passed the Proof of Age Standards Scheme (Pass) and have now gained the licence to launch her IDGO card to the public.

She came up with the idea while working in the events industry and noticed many people were bringing their passports along as ID.

"After I lost my provisional licence at a nightclub and then my passport at a festival I recognised it was a huge issue and had an idea to combat it," she said.

Now, the mother-of-two is working with a MasterCard programme management firm and hopes to launch the card and mobile app by this summer.

"It's been so difficult," she said. "There has been a lot of setbacks and they didn't make it easy for me to get accreditation. Investors have wanted me to find a market, the market then wanted to see a product."

Dannii, who grew up in care and has developed her business with a mentor from The Prince's Trust, says when she started out her motivation was to make people proud of her, but now she knows she's doing it for her two sons.

"It's challenging but I haven't let anything stop me," she said. "I was at an event on the top floor at City Hall this year and I remember I had to go to the toilets because I was breast feeding at the time. And I was breast feeding while on the computer pitching to investors."

Dannii's ambitions now go beyond her product.

She continued: "I was a fostered child brought up in Hackney's care. One of my aspirations has been to show other young people in care and people from challenging backgrounds just what can be achieved.

"Focus, passion, vision, determination and self-motivation are just some of the tools that will support you to reach your goals. I have spoken to the deputy mayor of Hackney Anntoinette Bramble about incentivising care leavers. Most are told to go on benefits when they turn 18 and then drop off the grid. They should be put in training or with start-ups."