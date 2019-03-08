Homerton man with 'vile and obnoxious views about women' jailed after attacking and threatening to kill partner

A domestic abuser with "vile and obnoxious views about women" has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after threatening to kill his girlfriend.

Mohammed Ahmed, 21, of Kemeys Street in Homerton, used controlling and coercive behaviour to force his partner to stay in a relationship with him.

It culminated in an incident in August where he persuaded her to get into his car under the pretence of discussing their relationship.

His mood changed and he got angry and threatened to shoot and murder her. He also assaulted her.

The victim reported it to police and told them he had attacked her on another occasion as well while driving in her car.

Ahmed was found guilty of harassment with intent to cause fear or violence, threats to kill and two counts of common assault.

At his sentencing at Wood Green Crown Court yesterday, jJudge Perrins told him he held "vile and obnoxious views about women" and the offences were "part of a serious pattern of behaviour".

Det Con Imran Hansraj from the Central East Command Unit led the investigation and said: "I would like to praise the courage of the victim for coming forward and reporting Ahmed's attacks and threats to police.

"I would also urge anyone who is in an abusive relationship to contact police or specialist support agencies - we can help you to end the cycle of violence and bring perpetrators to justice."