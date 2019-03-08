Homerton entrepreneur takes part in business academy helping to support his social enterprise

Alvin is the founder of The Advantage Group. Picture: Barima Owusu Nyantekyi Archant

A young entrepreneur from Homerton is taking part in a business programme aiming to give social start-ups a leg up.

Alvin Owusu, founder of social enterprise The Advantage Group, was one of 15 people selected for the UK's first Red Bull Amaphiko Academy, which is taking place in Bradford this week.

The Advantage Group has supported hundreds of people through mentoring schemes and development workshops already, and this project will allow Alvin to expand his work.

Each entrepreneur will be given their own mentor and receive support for a year, helping them develop their social enterprise.

Former Urswick School pupil Alvin, who was last year recognised by the prime minister for his work, said: "I rarely have time to recharge and focus on myself. The academy is centred around wellbeing and mental health, so it's the perfect opportunity for me to gain this and continue to be able to help people in the same way I am doing now.

"One of the days is focused solely on building your own narrative and storytelling and something I really want to take away is to be a better storyteller. I want to be able to convey the message of my passion project in the best way possible and create a really positive narrative around that."

Check out Alvin's work at theadvantagegrp.co.uk