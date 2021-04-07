Homerton residents team up with landlord to gift laptops to families

Published: 2:30 PM April 7, 2021 Updated: 6:16 PM April 8, 2021

Residents on a Homerton estate provided eight families with laptops after months of home schooling saw some young people find it difficult to access online education.

Volunteers from Gascoyne Estate's Tenants and Residents' Association (TRA ) identified those who would most benefit from extra support.

Laptops were provided using funding from social landlord Sanctuary Housing, matched by the estates TRA.

Teen Junior Donnelly, who lives with his family in Gascoyne House, said: “The laptop has made a big difference. There were things I couldn’t do before, like using Teams at school.

“I used to share a phone with my brother which was so difficult to manage. My GCSEs are coming up soon, which is why having the laptop is such a support for me."

Kieran Yeboah checks out his new laptop. - Credit: Yeboah family

Derek Smith from the TRA, who organised the match funding, said: “We have seen a boost in engagement among these young people, a really positive attitude change, which in turn will go on to stand them in good stead for their future lives and careers.”

Sanctuary Housing loaned a further 17 laptops to other people on the Gascoyne, Kingsmead and Morningside estates.











