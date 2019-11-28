Search

Homerton firefighters bring the community together for a day of magic and music

PUBLISHED: 10:40 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 28 November 2019

The firefighters hope to hold more events at the station to tackle loneliness in the area and bring the community together. Picture: Andy Maloney

The firefighters hope to hold more events at the station to tackle loneliness in the area and bring the community together. Picture: Andy Maloney

Andy Maloney

Homerton firefighters are interested in tackling loneliness in the area as well as saving lives.

Homerton Fire Station firefighters and magician Phil Perry. Picture: Holly ChantHomerton Fire Station firefighters and magician Phil Perry. Picture: Holly Chant

They opened their station's doors last week to kids, older people, carers and school teachers - bringing the community together for an afternoon of magic and mini pizzas.

Leading firefighter Luke Deslandes grew up in Hackney. He told the Gazette: "This area is close to my heart - it's good to be a part of the community and give back. This is what you come to work for - besides doing operational stuff like going out [and] rescuing people. To meet the people we're reaching out to - that's the most rewarding thing."

Station Commander Andy Maloney manages the 50 staff at the station and asks each watch to put on pro-active events for the community.

Luke Deslandes (right) is a leading firefighter at the station. Picture: Andy MaloneyLuke Deslandes (right) is a leading firefighter at the station. Picture: Andy Maloney

"People are always waving and we just thought what a great place to open up to people. To bring the kids in and get old people from local care homes and spend some time with them."said Station Officer John Holtom who helped organise the day.

The firefighters we're grateful to receive contributions of food for the event from businesses in the area. Homerton's Tesco's Express and Sainsubury's contributed snacks like mini pizzas and sausage rolls and Local florist AG Price gave 10 big bunches of flowers for people to take home.

Hackney Community Transport also provided a van and driver for free to take wheelchair bound users and those who might have trouble travelling to the station.

