Search

Advanced search

Hackney hospital cuts emissions by more than 15 per cent in two years

PUBLISHED: 09:31 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 23 October 2019

Staff and patients at the Homerton Hospital have been encouraged to use public transport. Picture: Homerton Hospitals NHSFT

Staff and patients at the Homerton Hospital have been encouraged to use public transport. Picture: Homerton Hospitals NHSFT

Archant

A raft of green measures brought in at the Homerton Hospital have seen its operator scoop a national award.

The Homerton Hospital cut its carbon footprint by almost 10 per cent in a year. Picture: ArchantThe Homerton Hospital cut its carbon footprint by almost 10 per cent in a year. Picture: Archant

In 2017 after publishing its first sustainability action plan, the Homerton became the first NHS trust in the country to achieve The Planet Mark: a national certificate recognising its efforts to cut emissions by at least five per cent a year.

On Thursday, October 17 at The Planet Mark's first annual awards ceremony at Sadler's Wells Theatre, the trust also won an award for data quality and collection.

A spokesman said the trust was "dedicated to become a leader" in sustainable practice, adding: "Since achieving The Planet Mark certification, the trust has worked incredibly hard to improve accuracy of energy, waste and transport data.

"Automatic meter readers have been implemented wherever possible, the trust works to record all information on waste and now all fleet vehicles and bikes need to be booked via a centralised contact, which helps recording travel data."

Green initiatives at the Homerton. Picture: Homerton Hospitals NHSFTGreen initiatives at the Homerton. Picture: Homerton Hospitals NHSFT

You may also want to watch:

In 2018/19 total CO2 emissions across the trust were 6,565 cubic tonnes: a reduction of 7.3 per cent on the previous year.

In 2017/18 it had managed to cut its emissions by 9.6 per cent and after bringing in a new parking policy in April 2018, also cut travel emissions by 16.7 per cent.

LED lighting is being rolled out across the Homerton estate and is due to be finished this month in the hope of reducing electricity usage, which came to 10,807,633 kilowatt hours in 2018/19.

The organisation has also pledged to ban plastic straws and stirrers by 2020, and dispense with plastic cutlery, plates and single-use cups by 2021.

The NHS in England accounts for 25 per cent of public sector CO2 emissions and acute trusts have scrambled to reduce their carbon footprint in recent years.

A report published this month by Health Care Without Harm, an international campaign, found the NHS is also responsible for 5.4 per cent of the UK's total greenhouse gas emissions: not much lower than aviation and agriculture, which accounted for 6.5 per cent each.

Co-author Kristian Steele said: "As we work to deliver high standards of quality healthcare, we must also address the environmental burden associated with this. The sector must strive to do no harm by working to cut its carbon emissions."

Most Read

Stoke Newington rapist who attacked victim with a hammer is jailed for 13 years

Rapist Ryan Bruce.

Stoke Newington man among three convicted of attempted murder after ‘frenzied’ knife attack

Two men and a teenage boy have been found guilty of attempted murder after a man was lured to Mandeville Road in Marks Tey and repeatedly stabbed shortly before 10.30pm on 31 October 2018. Picture: Google

Amhurst Road blaze: Fire crews rescue woman from burning block of flats

Amhurst Road. Picture: Google Street View

TfL reveals plans for cycling lanes on Lea Bridge Roundabout as part of Dalston to Walthamstow route

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Thousands of kilos of food dumped outside Dalston home demonstrates the ‘staggering’ amount of food Londoners waste

The amount of food binned by just 14 households in one year has been arranged outside a house in Colvestone Crescent. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire

Most Read

Stoke Newington rapist who attacked victim with a hammer is jailed for 13 years

Rapist Ryan Bruce.

Stoke Newington man among three convicted of attempted murder after ‘frenzied’ knife attack

Two men and a teenage boy have been found guilty of attempted murder after a man was lured to Mandeville Road in Marks Tey and repeatedly stabbed shortly before 10.30pm on 31 October 2018. Picture: Google

Amhurst Road blaze: Fire crews rescue woman from burning block of flats

Amhurst Road. Picture: Google Street View

TfL reveals plans for cycling lanes on Lea Bridge Roundabout as part of Dalston to Walthamstow route

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Thousands of kilos of food dumped outside Dalston home demonstrates the ‘staggering’ amount of food Londoners waste

The amount of food binned by just 14 households in one year has been arranged outside a house in Colvestone Crescent. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs boss says Red Star Belgrade victory was important for confidence

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino during the game with Watford. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Spurs launch investigation as Red Star fans illegally enter stadium

General view of the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Fletcher ‘disappointed’ by O’s defeat at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Hackney hospital cuts emissions by more than 15 per cent in two years

Staff and patients at the Homerton Hospital have been encouraged to use public transport. Picture: Homerton Hospitals NHSFT

‘I don’t know another council that does more than us’ – Hackney’s environment chief on the climate emergency

Mayor Phil Glanville and environment chief Cllr Jon Burke on the roof of the town hall, where solar panels were installed.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists