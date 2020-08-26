Search

Advanced search

Homerton hospital “legend” retires after 38 years

PUBLISHED: 10:45 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 26 August 2020

Homerton occupational therapy technician Glenn Ixer is retiring after working at the hospital for 38 years. Picture: Camilla Erwee

Homerton occupational therapy technician Glenn Ixer is retiring after working at the hospital for 38 years. Picture: Camilla Erwee

Camilla Erwee

A Homerton Hospital “legend,” whose work had a huge impact on the lives of many Hackney residents, is retiring after 38 years on the job.

Glenn Ixer’s work as an occupational therapy technician has seen him visit thousands of homes in the borough, installing equipment and adapting patients’ homes to help them return from hospital and live as independently and safely as possible.

Charlotte Dingle, Glenn’s colleague at Homerton said: “Glenn has been a Homerton Legend for almost four decades.

You may also want to watch:

“He always has a smile and a friendly word to share, and his expert technical advice is flawless.

“We don’t know what we’ll do without him!”

Co-workers say he “always goes the extra mile” and will be missed by Homerton staff and patients.

Glenn’s job included making and installing stair rails, grab rails in bathrooms and raising the height of furniture for patients.

His colleagues wish him the best in his retirement.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Stoke Newington woman celebrates 107th birthday after surviving coronavirus

Angela's celebrated her birthday with cake and champagne. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Appeal to trace witnesses of homophobic attack in Stamford Hill

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a homophobic attack and was robbed in Stamford Hill in July. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Islington and Hackney dealers jailed after sending 1,800 parcels of drugs around world

James Willoughby and Mac Cheremeh. Picture: Essex Police

Domestic abuse charity lodges formal complaint against Hackney mayor amid premises dispute

Founder of Sistah Space Ngozi Fulani speaks about premises dispute at protest agaisnt the council's decision. Picture: Andy Commons

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Stoke Newington woman celebrates 107th birthday after surviving coronavirus

Angela's celebrated her birthday with cake and champagne. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Appeal to trace witnesses of homophobic attack in Stamford Hill

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a homophobic attack and was robbed in Stamford Hill in July. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Islington and Hackney dealers jailed after sending 1,800 parcels of drugs around world

James Willoughby and Mac Cheremeh. Picture: Essex Police

Domestic abuse charity lodges formal complaint against Hackney mayor amid premises dispute

Founder of Sistah Space Ngozi Fulani speaks about premises dispute at protest agaisnt the council's decision. Picture: Andy Commons

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn voiced his excitement over Gabriel signing

Arsenal Legends' Nigel Winterburn (right) is challenged by Real Madrid Legends' Fernando Sanz during the Legends match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal defender Lisa Evans ‘frustrated’ with Champions League exit

Julia Simic of West Ham and Lisa Evans of Arsenal battle for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hackney man among five arrested ahead of alleged protests

People have been arrested ahead of suspected protests. Picture: Met Police

Kieran Tierney hails ‘born winner’ David Luiz’s role in Arsenal dressing room

Arsenal's David Luiz during the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

All-night “car bars” disrupt Shoreditch residents

Residents say the night-time economy is shifting away from Old Street Roundabout towards areas like Shoreditch High Street, edging ever closer to residential areas in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Holly Chant