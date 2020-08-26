Homerton hospital “legend” retires after 38 years

A Homerton Hospital “legend,” whose work had a huge impact on the lives of many Hackney residents, is retiring after 38 years on the job.

Glenn Ixer’s work as an occupational therapy technician has seen him visit thousands of homes in the borough, installing equipment and adapting patients’ homes to help them return from hospital and live as independently and safely as possible.

Charlotte Dingle, Glenn’s colleague at Homerton said: “Glenn has been a Homerton Legend for almost four decades.

“He always has a smile and a friendly word to share, and his expert technical advice is flawless.

“We don’t know what we’ll do without him!”

Co-workers say he “always goes the extra mile” and will be missed by Homerton staff and patients.

Glenn’s job included making and installing stair rails, grab rails in bathrooms and raising the height of furniture for patients.

His colleagues wish him the best in his retirement.