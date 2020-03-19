Search

Coronavirus: Homerton mental health charity needs to raise £15,000 to continue services during outbreak

PUBLISHED: 13:24 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 19 March 2020

Mind in the City, Hackney and Waltham Forest offers free services including; counselling services, welfare rights advice services, employment services, and education services to those who most need it. Picture: MindCHWF

MindCHWF

A Homerton mental health charity is crowdfunding to raise £15,000 for new equipment so it can continue offering vital services to people struggling with mental ill-health as social distancing measures come into force across the capital.

Mind in the City, Hackney and Waltham Forest is appealing to the public with a fund raiser to move it's services online during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture: MindCHWFMind in the City, Hackney and Waltham Forest is appealing to the public with a fund raiser to move it's services online during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture: MindCHWF

Mind in the City, Hackney and Waltham Forest (MindCHWF) usually offers face-to-face support for clients but will now need new equipment and a ‘digital overhaul’ to reach service users in need. Service user Emily said: “MindCHWF provided me with a lifeline when I had nowhere else to go and no one else to go to.”

The grass roots charity has lost out on donations and fund raising events due to the Coronavirus outbreak and is asking for support from the public to raise the money as soon as possible.

To help Mind in the City, Hackney and Waltham Forest continue providing life-changing services to people in these difficult times, click here donate to their Crowdfunder.

