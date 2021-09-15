Mural competition launched for Homerton green corridor

Published: 11:14 AM September 15, 2021

The winning design will join the mural of a sparrow hawk painted by eco-artist ATM on Daubeney Road as part of the 10xGreener project. - Credit: Gerry Tissier

The search is on for a winning design for a biodiversity mural to showcase species that need support in Hackney.

Artists aged 12-25 of any ability are being urged by Homerton Green Forum to come up with ideas to raise awareness of the risk of losing species.

The winning design will be painted by Hackney Wick eco-artist Michelle Meola on part of a 12-metre high and 11-metre wide wall and the designs must feature at least one of the threatened species found in Hackney.

The mural will mark the launch of a green corridor in Homerton to help wildlife travel safely and which extends green projects around the Kingsmead estate and the whole of the Kings Park ward.

Forum co-ordinator Gerry Tissier said: “We need urgent action to stop biodiversity loss and the best place to start is on our own doorstep."

A house sparrow on street signs Daubeney Road. The sign's lettering was created by Hackney designer Julieta Hernandeza. - Credit: Gerry Tissier

You may also want to watch:

Populations of sparrow hawks and sparrows are increasing in Hackney, Tissier said.

Hackney Council also has a green recovery plan and has banned the use of the pesticide glyphosate around Daubeney Road as part of a trial.

The mural also coincides with the global green conferences 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, in Glasgow and the UN biodiversity gathering in China in October.

One in seven UK species are threatened with extinction and many species with dwindling numbers live in Hackney, including hedgehogs, house sparrows, starlings, bats, and toads.

A mural for UK Youth for Nature's Natural Kingdom: Wild Walls project. - Credit: UK Youth for Nature's Natural Kingdom: Wild Walls project.

At least 20 listed species live within a kilometre of the mural site at the Clapton Park estate.

Artist Michelle Meola said: “We want to see original, relevant and accessible designs that blend art and science and spark a conversation in the community. And we want positive messages based on young people’s hopes and wishes for the future.”

Young people from the Voyage youth group have already joined a workshop at Hackney College to create their designs.

The winning mural will be one of 14 painted across the UK to raise awareness for at risk species.

A frog and house sparrow on street signs Daubeney Road. - Credit: Gerry Tissier

It will also be in for a chance to be displayed at the Natural History Museum and on London billboards.

Homerton’s Green Forum has linked up with the Grantham Institute for Climate Change at Imperial College and UK Youth for Nature to create the colourful mural.

Designs must be submitted by September 24 and the winner receives a £250 prize.

Entries can be submitted at octopus.energy/grantham-art.