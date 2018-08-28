Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

New Year’s Honours: London Fields philanthropist Alicia Weston wins BEM for teaching people to cook and budget with Bags of Taste

PUBLISHED: 22:30 28 December 2018

Alicia Weston leads a cooking class with her non-profit organisation Bags of Taste. Picture: Mehul Derodra

Alicia Weston leads a cooking class with her non-profit organisation Bags of Taste. Picture: Mehul Derodra

© Mehul Derodra 2016

Alicia Weston, who has won a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year’s Honours list, has so far helped teach 1,500 vulnerable and disadvantaged people to cook and budget – and counting.

Alicia Weston leads a cooking class with her non-profit organisation Bags of Taste. Picture: Mehul Derodra Alicia Weston leads a cooking class with her non-profit organisation Bags of Taste. Picture: Mehul Derodra

After moving to Hackney in the early 2000s, Alicia founded her non-profit organisation Bags of Taste in 2014, quitting an 18-year career as an investment banker in the process. She focused on the area to trial the cooking courses as a way of giving back to the community around her.

“I’ve taught over 1,000 people in Hackney,” she said, “and what’s fantastic is that a lot of them go on to volunteer with us.”

Alicia, now 48, moved to the UK as a child. She now lives near London Fields.

“I was born in Malaysia and grew up in Indonesia in the ’70s,” she said, “and these were real developing countries.

“I’ve seen in my lifetime these countries develop and I’ve seen people’s lives get better. I know if you do something, things can improve.”

She set up Bags of Help in 2010 after teaching some “disappointing” cooking classes at Crisis. “Although people enjoyed the lessons,” she said, “they weren’t going home and cooking.

“So I went away and thought about it for about three years.

“I did the pilot in March 2014 and by lesson three, people were coming up to me and telling me we had changed their lives.”

Unlike other cooking courses, Bags of Taste provides courses that use both cooking and budgeting skills to prepare healthy and affordable meals, with more than 60 recipes averaging out at just £1 a portion.

In the last three years, Bags of Taste has delivered more than 200 courses to 1,500 students, and sold 30,000 affordable cooking bags.

“It’s not your typical cooking class,” said Alicia. “We change people’s diets for good and the impacts will hopefully stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

Reflecting on winning the award, she added: “It makes me very happy because somebody has noticed that we are making a difference here. And that means it’s not just for me, but it’s for everyone involved.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Spare us New Year’s Eve noise hell’: Neighbours to Victoria Park Airbnb ‘go-to party venue’ take a stand

Abigail Darling who has complained about the late night parties going on in a house rented out on Airbnb. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man, 21, stabbed and sprayed with ‘corrosive substance’ in Stoke Newington High Street

Stoke Newington High Street. Google Street view

Dalston solicitor resigns as Tower Hamlets councillor amid ‘housing fraud’ investigation

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City sports hall closure ‘out of the blue’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in Potters Bar

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas burglary spree in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver crashes into Welwyn Garden City house

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Brill says Orient must pick themselves up ahead of busy fixture list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Liverpool v Arsenal: PREVIEW

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Peter Hill-Wood on appointing Arsene Wenger in 1996: ‘Our ambitions are to win a trophy or two...’

Peter Hill-Wood, chairman of Arsenal Football Club stands in front of number 6 Haslemere Avenue, in Hendon, where he unveiled an English Heritage blue plaque to commemorate Herbert Chapman (1878-1934). PA

Peter Hill-Wood obituary: A true Arsenal man

Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood (pic Nick Potts/PA)

O’s goalkeeper Brill feels they deserved something at Dagenham

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists