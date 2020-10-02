Hot food traders return to Broadway Market as Friday trial begins

Broadway market when it re-opened with social distancing measures on August 8. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Broadway Market just launched a 12-week trial for a brand new food market with stalls serving meals and drinks from around the world.

Since its reopening in August customers have been encouraged to use hand sanitiser or gloves and to keep their distance while browsing. Picture: Polly Hancock Since its reopening in August customers have been encouraged to use hand sanitiser or gloves and to keep their distance while browsing. Picture: Polly Hancock

The new venture kicks off with a six-week trial of the food market on Fridays beginning October 2, between 2-8pm followed by another six-week trial of the market on Sundays, beginning in November.

The new trading day will then be decided based on customer, trader and local resident feedback via an online survey.

Broadway Market’s reopening in August did not include hot food traders so the new market dedicated to hot food will mean those traders can return to their stalls, having not done so since March.

The new market will also provide an opportunities to expand in the future.

To take part in the new market trial survey visit bit.ly/2YipgXj