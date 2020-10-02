Hot food traders return to Broadway Market as Friday trial begins
PUBLISHED: 17:30 02 October 2020
Archant
Broadway Market just launched a 12-week trial for a brand new food market with stalls serving meals and drinks from around the world.
The new venture kicks off with a six-week trial of the food market on Fridays beginning October 2, between 2-8pm followed by another six-week trial of the market on Sundays, beginning in November.
The new trading day will then be decided based on customer, trader and local resident feedback via an online survey.
You may also want to watch:
Broadway Market’s reopening in August did not include hot food traders so the new market dedicated to hot food will mean those traders can return to their stalls, having not done so since March.
The new market will also provide an opportunities to expand in the future.
For updates follow @MarketsHackney on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, visit the Hackney.gov website or follow @Broadway_Mkt on Twitter.
To take part in the new market trial survey visit bit.ly/2YipgXj
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.